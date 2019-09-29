Isabelle is mascot for England fans' team against Kosovans

A day to remember young Isabelle Dendy ... a nice bit of backing for Bognor's footballing girls ... and a first league point for Chichester City Ladies - all feature in our latest round-up.

Isabelle Dendy had a day to remember for life when she represented England fans as mascot in the Justin Edinburgh Memorial Cup at Hounslow.

The Rockettes - now sponsored by Wimbles

The match against their Kosovan counterparts was a tribute to the late former footballer and manager who died after a heart attack, and it doubled as a welcome to Kosovan fans, their families and the international team who were here for the Euro 2020 qualifier against England at Southampton.

Chichester-born Isabelle, who is ten and lives in Bognor, led out the team, sang the National Anthem and presented bouquets to VIPs including the Kosovan ambassador Heroina Telaku after the game.

England won 3-2 and funds were raised for Justin Edinburgh’s foundation and a London football poverty scheme.

Some famous faces were present including Pompey goalkeeping legend Alan Knight and Scott Robinson from the boyband Five.

Isabelle and her dad Ian are both big fans of England and Pompey.

* Wimbles Painting and Decorating have sponsored one of the girls’ teams in Bognor’s Rockettes section.

The girls team had a cracking first season of playing league football. They battled hard all year and had some fantastic successes.

Coach Mark Patterson said: “Two years ago we had our first training session with 12 girls. Now we have seven teams in leagues and all have performed extremely well at every age group.

“I would like to personally thank everyone involved in our brilliant club. Without all the effort from administration, coaches, managers, parents and our dedicated girls, this club would not exist.”

If you know any girls that would like to join the Rockettes, please contact Gemma Williams on 07882 547058. For more visit www.facebook.com/pg/BRTYFCGIRLS

* Chichester City Ladies have their first point of the new season after a 1-1 draw away to Gillingham Ladies.

Megan Fox put Chi ahead with a lovely strike from 25 yards but the Gills levelled in agonising fashion for City – with last kick of the game, a deflected shot that looped over the keeper.

Chi are due to host Watford today (Sep 29) at Oaklands Park.