Is the John Yems Barmy Army momentum growing? - Crawley Town opinion

Is the John Yems Barmy Army momentum growing?

Well against Salford just under 300 supporters made the long trek up to Salford for the first ever trip to the Peninsular Stadium – which if you had seen the Sky Sports coverage of their meteoric rise into the football league it has been transformed from a ram shackled ground to a neat if not spectacular stadium by the “Class of 92” group.

The Crawley support was tremendous throughout the game from the minute that we entered the ground until the final whistle and the team coming over to the supporters in the “Away End” of the stadium.

Yems made two changes to the starting line up with new transfer deadline day signing of Manny Adebowale being given his debut and David Sesay in a back five starting line-up, three central defenders and two wing backs – a very attack minding set up.

With the strong wind in the faces of the visitors they struggled to cope with the Salford’s surging runs as the home side attacked and it was Glenn Morris who was at his brilliant best to tip over Tom Elliott’s looping effort. That was just the start of what was a masterclass of goal keeping by Morris.

Time and time again the stopper was called into action and he thwarted every attempt that the hosts put on target, it was one of those days that he will never forget and the Salford supporters will be wondering how they didn’t comfortably win that game.

The Red Devils improved in the second half now kicking toward the Yem’s Army with the elements behind them but Salford kept on the front foot with Crawley defending for long periods. Midway through the second half Josh Dacres-Cogley was scythed down by Ashley Hunter, the melee that followed that tackle saw Crawley players, Palmer and Nadesan booked and also Hunter, with all the visiting supporters agreeing on another day would and should have been a straight red – it was horrendous leg braking tackle, how he managed to get up and play on was incredible.

Adebowale was having a superb debut, he, Sendles-White and Tunnicliffe keeping the dangerous pairing of Elliot and Rooney very quiet, winning most tackles and headers, considering a week ago he was playing in the National South League for Eastbourne Borough. He could have capped this performance with a goal as the best chance fell to him from a well worked corner which saw his header flash past the post, that was virtually his last moments on the pitch as he picked up an injury defending again and was replaced by Jack Powell with the formation changing to the normal four, four, two.

Glenn Morris again in action in the dying moments of the game and made sure that the visitors we going away from their first visit with a point. It was one of those games that you know you have stolen a point and that makes the long trek so worthwhile. Crawley even managed to rise one place up the table and are now 12th, and just 8 points off the play-offs – is that gap too much to close we will see in the coming weeks.

On the coaches coming home we voted for the “Man of the Match” there could only be one winner and it was practically unanimous on both coaches – that was Glenn Morris.

The final word of praise must go to the travelling Army, the 290 were superb and with away games coming up against three of the top 5 teams in the league could we see more supporters making the trips – we can only hope so.