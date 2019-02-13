Is Brighton v Derby on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Brighton & Hove Albion will bid to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the second successive season when they host Derby County on Saturday.

The Seagulls have overcome Bournemouth and West Brom to reach the last 16, while Championship high-flyers Derby have knocked out Southampton and Accrington Stanley.

Brighton's only wins in 2019 have come in the FA Cup. They are winless in six Premier League matches and 14th, just three points above the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard's Rams are seventh in the Championship, ten points behind leaders Norwich with a game in hand. They knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup on penalties earlier this season.

What time does Brighton v Derby kick off?

The FA Cup tie kicks-off at 12.30pm at the Amex. The game will be decided on the day and go to extra-time and penalties if necessary. VAR will also be in use.

Is the game on TV?

Yes. The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport. Coverage begins on BT Sport 2 at midday.

Highlights of Saturday's match will be on Match of the Day on BBC One from 10.30pm that evening.

What’s the team news?

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has made several changes for Albion's FA Cup ties so far this season and has a decision to make over what side he plays.

The Seagulls do not play again after Saturday for ten days, so Hughton may be tempted to field a stronger side for the last 16 tie.

David Button is likely to play in goal and Bruno, Dan Burn and Bernardo will probably line up in the back four. Leon Balogun could partner Burn in central defence, as he did in the fourth round replay win at West Brom, or Hughton could decide to play one of Shane Duffy or Lewis Dunk.

Anthony Knockaert, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Yves Bissouma and Beram Kayal will most likely start in midfield. Who else features will depend on whether Hughton plays a 4-4-1-1 or 4-3-3 formation.

With Florin Andone suspended, either Glenn Murray or Jurgen Locadia will lead the line.

Derby play away to Ipswich in the Championship on Wednesday evening but Frank Lampard has fielded strong line-ups in the FA Cup this season, so might not make too many changes from the team which lines up at Portman Road.

Goalkeeper Scott Carson is set to miss the game with a thigh injury, so Kelle Roos is likely to continue in goal.

Former England left-back Ashley Cole made his Rams debut as a late substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win over Hull and could be in contention to make his first start.

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori, who spent a loan spell with Albion during their promotion-winning season in 2016/17, is likely to start in central defence for Derby.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson has starred for the Rams this season and has scored some spectacular goals, while Chelsea loanee Mason Mount has impressed in midfield and earned his first England call-up in October.

Derby's match at Ipswich might come too soon for Jack Marriott and Tom Lawrence but Lampard hopes the attacking duo can both be involved at Brighton.

Who is the referee?

The referee appointments for the fifth round weekend have not yet been announced.

What are the odds?

Brighton are favourites to win in 90 minutes on PaddyPower at 8/11, while the draw is 5/2 and a Derby victory is 7/2.

Albion to win 1-0 is 11/2, while a Derby victory by that scoreline is 11/1. A 2-0 Brighton victory is 7/1 and 3-1 is 12/1, while Derby to progress 2-0 is 20/1 and 2-1 is 13/1.

Brighton striker Glenn Murray is priced 11/4 to score the first goal and 8/11 to net anytime. Jurgen Locadia is 6/1 and 15/8 respectively, while Alireza Jahanbakhsh is 6/1 and 2/1.

Derby forward Martyn Waghorn is 8/1 to get the opening goal and 13/5 to score anytime, with David Nugent 8/1 and 13/5 respectively and Harry Wilson 11/1 and 7/2.

