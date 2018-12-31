Interest high in Worthing United manager's job

Bill Clifford revealed Worthing United have received 'five or six' approaches for the vacant manager's job.

Former boss Curtis Foster resigned just two games and six weeks into his Mavericks tenure on Christmas Eve - replacing Sammy Donnelly at Shoreham following an official approach.

That meant United had to start a search for their third manager this campaign after Matt Evans' dismissal earlier in the campaign and Foster's departure.

However, chairman Clifford revealed interest has been high since the news of Foster's move to Middle Road.

"We haven’t actually advertised the position," Clifford said.

“But thanks to social media everyone knows what’s happened.

“We’ve had five or six direct approaches for the position, without having advertised it.

“I guess it’s that time of year when people are considering their options and looking for new challenges.

“When we went through the process when Matt (Evans; former manager) left, it was a little earlier in the season.

“We’ve had quite a lot of decent approaches."

Chairman Clifford, who took caretaker charge as Mavericks were thumped 6-1 at home by Selsey in their final fixture of 2018 on Saturday, was frustrated to see Foster leave so soon after his appointment.

The club had hoped the now former boss was in it for the long term.

Clifford added: "It was disappointing from our point of view.

“We feel we’re a good home for an up and coming manager.

“For someone to turn his head six weeks later was disappointing.

"We thought he was in it for the longer term with us.

“We thought that it was a good appointment, there’s not much more I can say, it was very disappointing."

Clifford will continue as caretaker until the club announce a new manager.

