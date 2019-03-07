Injury setback for Worthing midfielder

Danny Barker has suffered an injury setback.

The Worthing midfielder was restored to the starting line up in the club's Bostik League Premier Division derby draw at rivals Bognor.

However having made his recovery from an hamstring injury after nearly two months out, the former Brighton talent hobbled off in the first half against the Rocks and was replaced by Joseph Clarke.

Barker has had the injury assessed and is now expected to miss the best part of a month, according to manager Adam Hinshelwood.

He said: "Danny’s going to be two weeks without joining in training then another week or two after that back training so he’s going to be out for the best part of a month.

“Maybe he rushed back being desperate to come back and do well.

"It’s disappointing because he was one before his injuries who was playing well and was excellent for us in the first part of the season."

But there is some positive news for Worthing ahead of the home clash with Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.

Versatile Ross Edwards is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury he picked up in the game at Wingate & Finchley last month.

Hinshelwood added: "We’re hoping to have Ross (Edwards) back available again now.

“It’s just going to be Danny who is going to be out at this moment in time.”

