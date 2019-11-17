In pictures - how Bognor made it eight wins in a row

Photographer Tommy McMillan was at the game and you can see the best of his action and celebration shots in the pages that follow. Here is the match report.

Rocks' October player of the month Amadou Tangara / Pictures by Tommy McMillan freelance Buy a Photo

Action and goal celebrations from Bognor's win over Merstham / Pictures by Tommy McMillan freelance Buy a Photo

Action and goal celebrations from Bognor's win over Merstham / Pictures by Tommy McMillan freelance Buy a Photo

Action and goal celebrations from Bognor's win over Merstham / Pictures by Tommy McMillan freelance Buy a Photo

View more