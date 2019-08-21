In-form Lewis Finney hits hat-trick as Lancing defeat Crawley Down Gatwick to seal fourth straight league win

Forward Lewis Finney took his season tally to ten goals as Lancing secured a fourth successive SCFL Premier Division victory last night.

The in-form striker reached double figures in just six games this term by netting a hat-trick in the Lancers’ 4-0 triumph over Crawley Down Gatwick at Culver Road.

Substitute George Mitchell-Phillips also got in on the act late on as Lancing moved up to second in the table.

It’s a dream start to life as a manager for Naim Rouane, whose team have won every league fixture so far this season.

Finney was on hand to fire the hosts ahead on 19 minutes.

His second came two minutes after the restart before completing his hat-trick 20 minutes from time.

There was still time for Mitchell-Phillips to add another six minutes from time to round off the 4-0 victory.

Lancing are back in action at Hassocks in a league clash on bank holiday Monday (11am).

Have you read?

Hinshelwood blasts 'unacceptable' Worthing display in hammering at the hands of Hornchurch



Worthing extend Rabbit Skips shirt sponsorship deal



Talented Taunton shines on same courts used by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon