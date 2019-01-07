Impressive Horsham duo rewarded with contracts with club also hoping to keep away 'unwanted approaches'

Horsham have rewarded two of this season's impressive additions with contracts to keep them 'fully focused' and warn off 'unwanted approaches'.

Both Harvey Sparks and Jack Brivio have signed deals to keep them at the club until at least the end of the current Bostik League South East Division season.

Former Tonbridge Angles midfielder Brivio joined Horsham in September after being released by Burgess Hill Town and has become a popular addition having also captained the side on numerous occasions.

Summer target Sparks also joined the club in September. Manager Dominic Di Paola had been key to addition the versatile wide player to his squad in pre-season, but he switched to Bognor Regis from Worthing in a move that didn't work out.

The pair have both impressed in the past four month and helped the Hornets put together an impressive run of results which has turned them into play-off contenders.

The club was keen to keep them 'fully focused' and reward them for their efforts as well as try to warn off any other sides that might be interested in tempting them away.

Speaking the the club's website, Di Paola said: "They’ve both been really good players for us since they came in.

“They’re good lads, with a great attitude, and it's a nice reward for them to be offered contracts. It also gives us piece of mind to know that they can be fully focused on the club as it should protect them, and us, from any unwanted approach.

"To be honest, though, they’re both happy here and are the sort of players we want to keep at the club.

"We lost a good player in Will Hoare but we’ve had minimal movement this season, certainly compared with the last couple of years, and the plan – regardless of how we do this season – is to keep as many of the boys together as possible to get some sort of continuity for next season as we’ve seen that by having a settled group of players in pre-season makes things so much easier.”