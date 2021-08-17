'I'll always remember that goal at Chesterfield' - Crawley Town stalwart Lewis Young confirms retirement from the game

After a fantastic playing career within the football league, spanning across over 13 years, club stalwart Lewis Young has decided to retire from the game to continue at the club in a coaching role this season, under John Yems and Lee Bradbury.

Young made 240 competitive appearances for the Reds since joining from Bury in 2014. The full-back scored on five occasions, also providing 32 assists.

Crawley supporters may remember Youngy’s superb 93rd minute winner away at Chesterfield in February 2018, after the now West Bromwich Albion forward Karlan Ahearne-Grant struck an equaliser for the Reds earlier on in the half.

Lewis Young made 240 competitive appearances for the Reds since joining from Bury in 2014

Young also scored a brilliant solo goal away to Oldham Athletic in 2019, striding forward towards the box before slotting confidently into the net in front of the travelling Reds fans.

Young starts his official coaching role after gaining good experience from last year, when he took charge of many of our friendly fixtures before and throughout the season.

He said: “I Enjoyed every minute of stepping across that white line and representing the club. I’ve had some wonderful memories, met some amazing people and that will stay with me forever. As I did as a player I will give my all in my new capacity and attack it with the same energy and endeavour to continue to improve and learn.”

Crawley Town said in their online story: "We thank you for your service as a player and can’t wait to see you with us in the dugout, Youngy!"

And fans took to social media to pay tribute to the player. Simon Hall posted on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group Facebook page: "I know that he had his haters with many supporters, but I'm proud to say I wasn't one of them, he brought far more to the match than many could see and I will miss him as a player, however I wish him all the best for a successful coaching career with Crawley Town."

On the club's official Facebook page, Daniel Järnström said: "Thank you Lewis, always thought you were great. Especially as a winger."