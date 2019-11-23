'If you have VAR, it's a penalty' - Crawley Town head coach Cioffi on game-changing decision against Exeter City

Crawley Town head coach Gaby Cioffi was left frustrated by a decision that cost his side against Exeter City.

The Reds lost 1-0 to a goal which came seconds after Cioffi's side were denied a stinewall penalty after Tom Dallison was fouled.

The Grecians went immediately up the other end, won a corner and captain Dean Moxey scored what proved to be the winner.

Cioffi said: "After a good performance like we had, we deserved at least one point, 0-0 was probably the fair result.

"It's a no-brainer, probably it's a double penalty. So what can we say?"

Cioffi was in with the referee's assessor for a long time after the game. After being asked how the conversation went, he said: "I was really polite.

"At the end of the day the referee did well. I had the feeling sometimes he was on more on one side than the other.

"What I said to him in all honesty was that it was a shame [the penalty decision] after a good performance. He had a black spot because he didn't see something obvious. It's not 50/50.

"If you have the VAR it's a penalty and you go home with either three points or one. I am happy with how the boys played.

"I am going home knowing we have to work but we are on the right track."