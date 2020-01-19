If it’s not broken, then don’t fix it - Crawley Town opinion

If it’s not broken, then don’t fix it was the supporters opinion on the coach as we travelled back from the game at Walsall.

Crawley were forced into making a change to the starting line-up after the warm up when Nathan Ferguson was replaced by Tarryn Allarahia, the only change from the team that beat Bradford.

The team were playing well and although Walsall were having most of the possession they were not causing much trouble to the Crawley goal. Glenn Morris was the busier keeper but again his dominance behind the Crawley defence made sure that nothing went passed him.

Until the 70th minute the Red Devils we in control of the game and leading with the solitary strike from Panutche Camara in the first half on 27 minutes. Crawley could and should have increased the lead with Tarryn Allarakhia strike from the edge of the area flashing past the post in the first ten minutes before our goal, then in the second half, Ashley Nadesan’s one on one with the keeper could have done better.

Had the team taken either of those chances then we probably would have come away with the three points and continued the unbeaten run.

On 70 minutes, manager John Yems decided to go more defensively and brought on Tom Dallison for Nadesan and George Francomb for Allarakhia which changed the formation of the side and from then gave Walsall the opportunity to push forward rather than having to defend against Crawley’s two strikers.

All of the forward momentum had vanished with both Josh Doherty and Josh Dacres-Cogley now being pressurised at the back by Walsall getting much more of the ball, we stopped doing what we had for the first 70 minutes in pressurising the player with the ball and gave them the freedom of the park.

The host’s equaliser came from the right Gordon cut inside two defenders and fired his shot passed Glenn Morris into the net. Crawley still hadn’t learnt a lesson from the equaliser and still allowed the defence to be dragged apart and with two minutes remaining McDonald cut in from the left again beating two defenders to fire a dripping shot over Morris into the net, this off the bar and post.

In added time both Ollie Palmer and Jordan Tunnicliffe who had been pushed up front could have equalised with headers but failed to either beat the keeper or put the effort wide of the post. The Red Devils had been undone and all the hard work of the earlier stages of the game meant nothing and no points for the first time in the New Year.

The 154 travelling supporters left the stadium bemoaning the timing and use of the substitutions – hopefully everyone will learn from this, both Management and Players.

On Saturday we have a home match against Grimsby, with Ian Holloway now manager it will be an interesting situation as on a previous visit with Millwall in a pre-season match he got really upset with a few of our West Stand supporters. It going to be another tight game and a game that the home side must come out and stamp their authority early on and keep it going – we don’t want another Walsall.

A group of supporters have set up a new Facebook page - CTAD - Crawley Town Away Days - they are endeavouring to encourage more supporters to travel to away matches and have a good day out with the football being just part off it. https://www.facebook.com/groups/545417079523586/ is the link to the group.

Our overnight trip to the match against Plymouth Argyle next Tuesday week is full

Salford City on 8th February – We are getting really great numbers for this trip, we now have 99 booked on our two coaches so have just 15 seats remaining. Hopefully by the time we pull out of the Stadium we have two completely full coaches. We depart from the stadium at 7.30am and cost of the trip is again £20.00 and includes a buffet lunch on the way. Please contact Alain on 07771-792346 to book on any of these trips.