If Bognor aren't up for it against Worthing, it's bye bye play-offs

As the build-up to the big south coast El Classico at Nyewood Lane approaches, Saturday’s home defeat to Haringey offered little confidence as we looked well off the pace – while Worthing seem to be coming into some kind of form again.

Hopefully our result was a case of the boys holding everything back in anticipation of this week’s game. If they can’t raise themselves for this one, we can say goodbye to any thoughts of making the play-offs.

It’s been a frustrating season on the pitch because, as Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake have said all year, this is one of the most open leagues we have had for a long time, and only Dorking have shown any real consistency, hence the reason they are pulling away from the pack at the moment.

Anybody who put money on them at the start of the season at 40/1 must have a big smile at the moment.

Haringey in second place look strong but positions three, four and five are up for grabs for any team that holds their nerve and puts together a run of results. Let’s hope we can do that.

Off the pitch the club continues to grow. Commercially we have seen numerous new pitchside boards go up in recent weeks while all games for the remainder of the season have now sold out in matchday and ball sponsorship.

Many, many thanks to the companies and individuals who have supported us this season. Without your generous support the club would really struggle to make ends meet.

We intend to hold our annual sponsors draw in early June this year, and in the near future letters will be sent out to all our generous supporters and sponsors about this.

If there are any new companies out there who would be interested in the sponsors’ draw or other forms of advertising with the club set-up please contact me on 07876 497929 or email me on davidrobinson61@hotmail.co.uk for more information.

Ground-wise club secretary Simon Cook and I have been looking at various projects over recent months and hopefully in the near future we will be in a position to inform fans of various work planned for the summer months.

In Seasons clubhouse, Mia Woods is doing great work in making huge strides in arranging various functions for the fans.

The Madness tribute night was yet another huge success. Other tribute bands coming up in the next few months include Rolling Tones, an Abba night and one devoted to The Jersey Boys.

Rocks told: Show you are genuine contenders

We also have ex-Spurs, Liverpool, Manchester City, Pompey and England striker Paul Walsh, father of our very own Mason Walsh, performing at a sportsman’s dinner. For tickets or further information see the club website or contact the club.

The supporters’ club continues to grow and we are really proud of what we offer the fans. Not many clubs can boast taking coaches to every single away game this season. It’s all part of our aim to offer facilities to the fans.

Bognor happy with semi-final venue switch

The next two away games coming up are Margate and Enfield on March 9 nd 16 – contact me on 07876 497929 to book your seats on the coach.

Talking about services for the fans, Lee Roberts continues to offer the superb Rocks Radio commentaries with numbers increasing all the time. In the recent game at Brightlingsea Regent we had more fans listening to the radio than were at the game!

This is your supporters’ club and we welcome new members so for just £5, why not pop into the shop and join and have you say in helping the club?

Hopefully we will have great support this week at home to Worthing and the boys will bounce back into form.

Anyone that wants any more information about anything spoken about here, pop into the club shop at any home game and I will gladly have a chat about any of your concerns or suggestions.

Up the Rocks!