'I wasn't nervous after Crawley Town equalised' - Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton

Delighted Fleetwood boss Joey Barton saluted a hard-earned FA Cup second round victory at League Two Crawley.

The Cod Army are now into the third round draw for the fourth season running and will hope for a plum tie - or certainly a winnable one - after they eased to a 2-1 victory in Sussex thanks to goals from Josh Morris and sub Paddy Madden.

Barton's League One high-fliers have now successfully negotiated two tough away cup tasks to make it through to the potential glamour stage of the competition with the big Premier League sides, and the manager was full of praise after the game.

"It was the same at Barnet in the first round, that was a tricky tie, too," said Barton.

"We'd spoke to the lads all week about how tough they can be. You don't just trot up and win.

"It's the FA Cup, and the love of it historically comes from the upsets and the giant-killing.

"While I don't think us against Crawley is quite a giant-killing for them, they were still up against a side higher up the pyramid.

"We had to come and navigate the tie, and I thought the lads did that superbly.

"I wasn't nervous after Crawley equalised. Confidence comes from good preparation, and it was just a case again of executing things on game day.

"You saw our response to what has to be classed as a fortunate goal.

"It was a nice finish, but it was one of those where you dust yourselves down, we got the lads in at half-time and I just said 'just trust what you do every day on the training ground and that'll see us through'.

"Lo and behold it did."

It's now five consecutive wins for the Cod Army - with four of those coming in the FA Cup and Leasing.com Trophy - and now the attention switches to Saturday's massive League One clash at Bloomfield Road.

Barton added: "I am delighted to progress of course.

"It was a real squad effort. We didn't come to Crawley under any illusions other than we wanted to win.

"That's our fifth win on the spin, and we want to start transferring that momentum to our league campaign now.

"I guess the most pleasing thing for us as coaching staff is that we're not using the same starting XI all the time too.

"We made six changes for the Trophy game at Everton in midweek, and two more at Crawley, so we've utilised the whole squad, and the whole squad have shown that they're bang at it at the moment."