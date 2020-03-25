'I can’t see how they can promote or relegate' - Haywards Heath Town boss reacts as league is set for termination

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders can't see how there can be promotion or relegation as the Isthmian League season is set to be terminated.

Following video conferences involving the FA and league officials on Monday night and Tuesday, it looks like the Isthmian League will stop. The same is set to happen to the SCFL.

Shaun Saunders

It is believed the National League - which runs the National premier, south and north divisions - the south division including Eastbourne Borough - wants to resume their 2019-20 season whenever possible.

But it looks like leagues lower down the ladder are not planning for a resumption, but it's not been decided whether it will be declared null and void or have final placings worked out on a points-per-game basis.

Saunders, whose side plays in the BetVictor South East Division, said: "It’s unfortunate, but with so many points to play for I can’t see they can promote or relegate, it should all be null and void.

"But I have stated football Is not important at this time. We will regroup hopefully in time to go again next season."