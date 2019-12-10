'I am devastated to be leaving my role as Operations Director at the club' - Kelly Derham leaves Crawley Town

Operations Director Kelly Derham is 'devastated' to be leaving Crawley Town.

In a statement she said 'staff were told of the decision before I was told myself in an email'.

Kelly said: "I am devastated to be leaving my role as Operations Director at the club.

"It was really disappointing that the staff were told of the decision before I was told myself, in an email from Nuhkan Ruzgar, one of the directors, 45 minutes later, citing ‘financial difficulties.’

"I cannot go into any more detail at this stage as I am in discussions with my lawyer but I would like to thank everyone who has helped me and the club over the last nine years.

"The backroom office team who worked with me have been incredibly loyal, supportive and hardworking, often in very trying circumstances, and I will miss working with them.

"Many managers and players have come and gone during the last nine years but I have enjoyed working with them all and I wish them all the best for the future.

"We have an incredibly loyal group of sponsors and supporters who love the club and I regard many of them as friends. It will be very strange not to be at the game on Saturday, but I wish the office staff, team management, sponsors and players all the best for the future."

Kelly's husband Craig posted a statement on social media: "Totally gutted and feel repulsed that she had to find out she'd lost he job in this manner."

