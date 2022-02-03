Huge win for Lancing: boss hails never-say-die attitude of players

Action from Lancing's win over Three Bridges - see the link within this article to a gallery of more from the game / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Lancers are celebrating a 4-3 victory over their Sussex rivals, which came when Matt Daniel and Lorenzo Lewis struck in the final 15 minutes to win a classic. Lancing had led 2-0 before trailing 3-2.

Walsh said: “I felt it was a huge win and something the players deserved.

“We started extremely well and were rewarded for this with a 2-0 lead. Coming in at half-time at 2-1 was frustrating as we felt we warranted a healthier lead. But credit to Three Bridges as they didn’t give up and caused us more problems in the second half.

“Having gone 3-2 behind I still felt we had enough to work our way back into the game as these lads will not stop working hard and we always tend to finish games well.

“It was a superb atmosphere and when our fourth goal went in you could feel the energy from the fans and players enjoyed the moment.

“We came into the game with positive performances and some impressive results against local rivals and in-form sides... there is a belief within the group that we can compete and we know where we need to improve.”

Lancing look to climb out of the bottom two at Sevenoaks this week.

Walsh said: “They have been close in games and losing narrowly so we know how tough it will be.