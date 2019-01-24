'Huge' run could determine Worthing's promotion chances

Adam Hinshelwood looked ahead to three big Bostik League Premier Division fixtures for Worthing and declared: This is a huge week for us.

Worthing, who moved back into the play-off places after beating Brighltingsea Regent, start a run of successive games against fellow promotion-chasers at home Enfield Town on Saturday.

A trip to sixth-placed Merstham then follows on Wednesday before a testing eight-day spell ends at Kingstonian, currently in fourth, on Saturday week.

The win over Brightlingsea last time out was a first in four attempts for Worthing and now Hinshelwood sees an opportunity to remain in the play-off push with the games to come.

He said: "This is a huge week for us and we’ve got three really big games coming up.

"We’ll have a clear indication of where we are after those. It’s so tight.

“If we keep everyone fit then we’ll be a competitive side.

“It’s just a case of getting everyone back."

But Hinshelwood is refusing to look any further ahead than the visit of tenth-placed Enfield.

Worthing ran out 4-1 winners over them earlier in the season and the boss is wary of a revenge mission from them.

He added: "We’re fully focused on Enfield.

“We know they’re going to be desperate to avenge the defeat they took at home in the reverse fixture.

“It’s going to be a massive game."

Worthing will be without Alex Parsons, who was used in a midfield role at Brightlingsea, through suspension on Saturday.

The match is also expected to come too soon for Alfie Young, Jesse Starkey, David Ajiboye, Aarran Racine and Lucas Covolan.

But Hinshelwood does hope to have some of those who are currently out injured back before the end of the month.

