How you can help Crawley Town fan with his second book about the club

Steve is following up the succes of his first book - Noli Cedere - with Noli Semper Cedere.

The first book told he story of how one football fan grew up in the town of Crawley, from 1952 to 2020.

Steve Leake with his first book

Noli Semper Cedere which means ‘Never ever give up’ - takes the story on into the 125th year of Crawley Town’s existence when they not only had to compete against twenty three other teams , but also the ravages and uncertainty of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Steve was inspired to write the book after the great reception he got for his first book which has sold 304 cop and has raised more than £3000 for charity.

And now he needs held with the second book. He said: “The aim is to complete the writing of the book by the end of August 2021 and to publish by the end of September 2021 so that the copies of the book will be available by October half term, along with the other rewards, kindly donated by Crawley Town FC.

“However, this is where other Crawley Town fans come in. We need their support in order to finance the publication and printing costs.”

And in return for the financial assistance contributors will receive rewards.

On the kickstarter page for Noli Semper Cedere, there are four different tiers, each with their own rewards.

The tiers start at £10 and all the details can be seen on at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1948123672/noli-semper-cedere-ctfc-125th-anniversary-editionAnd in each tier, one of the rewards is a artist’s impression of the main stand at The People’s Pension Stadium which will be personalised. So far the page has raised £426 of the £1,400 goal.

Like the first book , this publication will appeal to all Crawley Town fans, lovers of football and anyone who has had to struggle with the acceptance of a medical condition.

The book is in three parts - part one will cover the club’s history pre-1956, part two the 2020/21 season and part three memories from other Reds fans including Carol Bates, Mick Fox and Audrey Turnbull.