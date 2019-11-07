VAR

How the Premier League table would look without VAR

The use of VAR has been the hot topic for the Premier League this season but which team has benefited the most and who has suffered so far?

A study from bettingexpert.com reveals Southampton would be rock-bottom without VAR while Wolves have suffered the most

Points: 31, points without VAR 31, difference 0.

1. Liverpool

Points: 31, points without VAR 31, difference 0.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Points: 25, points without VAR 27, difference -2.

2. Manchester City

Points: 25, points without VAR 27, difference -2.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Points 23, points without VAR 24, difference -1

3. Chelsea

Points 23, points without VAR 24, difference -1
Getty
Buy a Photo
points: 23, points without VAR 20, difference 3.

4. Leicester

points: 23, points without VAR 20, difference 3.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5