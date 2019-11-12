How have Brighton and Hove Albion's major summer signings rated so far?

Brighton and Hove Albion spent the best part of £60m on four key signings ahead of this Premier League campaign.

After 12 Premier League matches and ahead of the international break, we take a look at how they have performed.

Adam Webster 7-10

The Sussex born defender arrived in the summer for £20m from Bristol City. He had to be patient at the beginning but made his Premier League debut at Manchester City in place of Shane Duffy, who was dropped after the home defeat to Southampton.

Despite losing 4-0 at City, Webster impressed on his first outing. He was ever-present after City, until he picked up an ankle ligament injury at Norwich. He is expected to be out of action for the next four weeks. During his run of matches, Webster displayed he is more than capable of making the step up from the Championship.

He seems to have all the attributes required of the modern day defender. He is brave and strong in the tackle and is comfortable on the right side of the back three or in a conventional back four. He is composed in possession and capable of picking a forward pass or taking the initiative and dribbling forward into the opposition's half. He is also pretty quick across the ground and a threat in the air, as he showed at Aston Villa when he headed home his first goal for the Albion.

He has made eight PL appearances so far and scored once. He signed for big money but has already proved to be a very good purchase. At 24-year-of age he will no doubt be a very shrewd piece of business by Albion over the next few seasons.

Leandro Trossard 6-10

The Belgian attacker signed for £16m from Genk and looks to be a very talented player indeed. Started the season well and was excellent in the home match against West Ham.

He Picked up a frustrating groin injury while on international duty and missed the matches against Burnley, Newcastle, Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa. He made his return as a second half substitute against Everton and also Norwich and his changing cameos saw Brighton bag a crucial six points from those two matches.

Made his first start since City at Manchester United last Sunday but has hauled off by Graham Potter on the hour. A very tricky player with bags of skill and quick feet. Brighton have been successful from set-pieces and Trossard's ability to deliver dangerous free-kicks and corners has been and will be crucial.

He can beat his man with ease but also has the calmness to pick the right pass at the right moment. He can play in a number of attacking positions and can influence matches at crucial stages. He looks quite a player and if Brighton can keep him fit it will be intriguing to see how he contributes as the season progress.

Neal Maupay 6.5-10

Four goals from 12 appearances is not a bad start to life in the Premier League for the £16m summer signing from Brentford. He scored on his debut at Watford and also notched against Burnley, Tottenham and Everton.

Works very hard for the team and causes problems for the defence with his movement. His finish against Watford was probably his best of the season while against Tottenham and Burnley he displayed a good poacher's instinct. Against Everton he remained very calm amidst the chaos to convert from the penalty spot.

He missed a couple of chances against Norwich but so far, the 23-year-old looks a good addition. He is a good finisher and if he gets the correct service you feel he could comfortably get into double figures this season.

Aaron Mooy 5-10

The Australian midfielder joined late in the summer transfer window on loan from Huddersfield. He made his Premier League debut for Brighton as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against West Ham.

His first start came at Newcastle and he also kept his place for the loss at Chelsea. His best performance came in the 3-0 victory against Tottenham at the Amex. It showed exactly the qualities he can bring to the squad with clever and incisive passing alongside tireless running.

Aaron Connolly's two-goals quite rightly stole the headlines that day but Mooy was possibly Albion's best player that day. At Villa he started brightly but two quick bookings saw him dismissed and it cost Brighton dearly.

He was suspended for Everton and has been an unused sub against Norwich and Manchester United. Mooy will want more game time but competition for places is fierce in the Brighton midfield. It's been a slighlty frustrating start to his Albion career but he will hope to froce his way back into the team and contribute more as the season progresses.