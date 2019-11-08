Horsham YMCA to hold anniversary celebrations against Eastbourne United

Horsham YMCA will celebrate their 90th year playing at their home ground, Gorings Mead, with free admission at this Saturday’s Southern Combination Premier Division match against Eastbourne United.

YM will also be marking the 175th anniversary of the wider YMCA organisation with representatives from YMCA Downslink attending the game.

To mark the occasion, there will be a live band and an exhibition showing the history of Gorings Mead while YM will be wearing their latest all-blue away strip.

Gates open at 1.30pm and spectators are advised to arrive early as a larger than usual attendance is expected.

YM manager Pete Buckland said: “It will be a nice day to look forward to. We’re encouraging families down and it should be a decent game of football as well.”

Buckland’s side host an Eastbourne United side in hot form, having won all eight of their past eight games in all competitions, hoisting the Whites up into sixth, and Buckland is in no doubt at the task ahead.

He added: “It’s going to be another hard game but, if we can come out of the next two league games with six points, it will put us in a respectable position in the table and I’ll be very happy.”

