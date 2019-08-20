Horsham YMCA remain 'a work in progress' after late equaliser denies them first league win

Horsham YMCA assistant manager Julian Miller was pleased with his side’s performance on Saturday, but insisted it is still ‘a work in progress.’

Goals from Martin Smith and Dean Lovegrove looked like they would be enough to claim the win, but an 86th minute strike by Hassocks’ Ben Bacon meant the spoils were shared at Gorings Mead and YM had to settle for a point.

Miller admitted it was ‘a shame’ to lose the lead so late on, but remains confident that it will all come together ‘sooner rather than later.’

He said: “The performance was better than they have been. Obviously it's a work in progress. We’ve had a few youngsters come in, a few players left, a few long term injuries, so it will take a while to settle down but they’re good players.

“They won the under-23 league last year, all the ones that have come up, so we’ve got to be patient with them and hope it clicks sooner rather than later. That’s the way we’re looking at it.”

Miller continued: “It doesn’t take a lot for them to get a bit despondent, but definitely on Saturday I thought we were worth the three points and it was just a shame to concede right at the end.

“But it is difficult. It’s a puzzle, and we’ve just got to get the right bits at the moment.”

Having lost some big players to higher divisions, Miller knows they have ‘a lot of goals to replace’ but is confident that striker Martin Smith can continue his form and have a successful season.

The assistant manager said: “I’ve got a lot of time for Martin Smith. He’s a handful, he’s a good finisher, but he makes defenders know he’s about. He’s what I call an old fashioned centre forward.

“The lads that have all moved on, are playing a higher standard and that’s good for the club. But when you get five of them go, that’s a lot in one hit and a lot of goals to replace.”

YMCA travel to neighbours Loxwood tonight (Tuesday) in the league. YM then host Egham Town in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday before welcoming Horley Town to Gorings Mead on Tuesday looking to pick up their first home win of the season.

Horsham YMCA: A Jeal, Carden, Evans, Gilbert, Harding, Ryder, Daniel, C Jeal (Nwachukwu 61), Smith, Lovegrove, Frankland (Wadhams 61). Unused: Gedling, Hunt, Dugdale.