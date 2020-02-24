Horsham YMCA ‘not a million miles away’ despite narrow defeat

Julian Miller claimed Horsham YMCA are ‘not a million miles away’ from competing near the top of the Southern Combination Premier table after they were edged out in a 1-0 defeat to Newhaven on Saturday.

Ian Robinson’s 20th-minute penalty was enough for the Dockers to claim all three points and keep hold of second place.

YM assistant manager Miller said: “We survived everything they threw at us and had opportunities right until the end to nick something which bodes well.

“A few more stepped up and don’t look out of place so it’s unfortunate but we’ve beaten them away and lost 1-0 at home and they’re the second best team in the league so we’re not a million miles away from where we want to be.”

Miller was also pleased with how some of the newly-introduced U23s performed.

He said: “I’m more pleased with the positives that came out of it because there were three more U23s involved and Dave Brown played 73 minutes for the first time in two years.

“A lot of the youngsters are getting chances because they’re playing really well in their own league,.

"Sometimes you overlook them because you’ve got a settled squad, but there’s six or seven of them now that have broken into the first team so that’s good news.”

Newhaven had the share of the early chances as a Seb Saunders diving header whistled past the post before Aaron Jeal pulled off a superb save to deny Mo Diallo.

However, the visitors did find the breakthrough on 20 minutes when Robinson was taken out in the box before stepping up and brilliantly dispatching the spot-kick.

‘Haven continued their onslaught as they looked for a second with Jeal forced into making a low block to stop Bailie Rogers while Robbie Keith headed narrowly past the post.

The hosts tried to press for an equaliser late on with Matt Daniel unable to repeat his heroics against Lancing the previous weekend as he blasted a shot wide.

YM were unfortunate when substitute Will Read delivered a lovely ball across the box where Ash Wadhams was sliding in, only for his effort to hit the bar.

YMCA, who are now in 12th, host 17th-placed strugglers Saltdean United at Gorings Mead this Saturday.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Evans, Gibbs, Donaghey, Gedling, Clarke (Ryder 69’), Dugdale, Daniel (Eales 79’), Brown (Read 74’), Wadhams. Unused: Pavlovic, De Meyer.