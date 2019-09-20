Horsham YMCA must 'match work-rates' in Peacehaven clash

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland insists his side must 'match work-rates' ahead of their home Premier Division clash with Peacehaven & Telscombe this Saturday.

Following Tuesday night's defeat to Steyning Town in the second round of the Peter Bentley Cup, Buckland's side will be aiming to secure a third league win of the season at home to the Tye.

YM boss Buckland is looking for an instant bounce back. He said: “My absolute priority over everything is the league so we need to keep just clawing at points and slowly claw our way up the table.

“I’ve always respected Peacehaven as a good, young side. They're hard-working so one thing is for sure, we’re going to have to match them on the work-rate a lot better than we did Tuesday night although there’s a few heavy legs.”

Buckland confirmed Jack Frankland and Tom Gilbert will both be out of Saturday's match, with the former expected to be on the sidelines for up to ten weeks with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Buckland expects Gilbert to be out for two weeks after tweaking an ongoing back problem.

The YM manager said: “I don’t know whether everyone is in the same boat and I just cry about it more but there’s ten good players who are unavailable through injury.

If we can keep touch by Christmas then I think that’s a realistic target for getting a lot of players properly back.”

