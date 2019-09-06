Horsham YMCA must 'embrace' FA Cup clash with Margate

Peter Buckland wants Horsham YMCA to ‘embrace’ their FA Cup first qualifying round home tie against BetVictor Premier Division side Margate on Saturday.

The Gate, who sit two divisions above YM, have started their league campaign in mediocre fashion. They’ve picked up six points in as many games and occupy 15th-place at this early stage.

YMCA have endured a difficult beginning to their 2019/20 SCFL Premier Division season. An injury-ravaged YM have taken four points from their opening five games and sit just two points off the drop in 17th.

Buckland admitted that the plethora of injuries meant he ‘didn’t know what side he was going to put out’ against Gate, but the YM boss stressed he would still ‘very much enjoy’ Saturday’s FA Cup clash.

He said: “At this moment in time I don’t know what type of 11 I’m going to put out which is a real shame because we’ve given some big clubs a good doing at our place since I’ve been there.

“But we are looking forward to it and we’ll embrace the occasion. It’s a bit of a free hit.

“Margate are two leagues above so, even if we were fully stacked, we’re not expected to win.

“It’s very much enjoy Saturday, embrace Margate, and have a good day.”

