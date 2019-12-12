Horsham YMCA ‘learn their lesson’ in winning return over Alfold

Horsham YMCA assistant manager Julian Miller hopes his side have turned a corner after ‘stepping up to the mark’ in a entertaining 3-2 win over Alfold in the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division on Saturday.

YM took the lead after 20 minutes when Jack Ryder fired in from Jack Frankland’s cross but Tiago Andrade equalised for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

Johden De Meyer headed Alfold in front midway through the second half but the hosts drew level thanks to Adam Hunt’s fantastic 30-yard lob over Luis Correia.

YMCA retook the lead four minutes later when substitute Matt Daniel latched onto Guy Harding’s through ball to head in the winner.

After suffering two surprise defeats to lowly Pagham and East Preston, Miller was thankful his side returned to winning ways to move up to tenth in the league.

He said: “The extra training and effort we put in, in training, really told in the end. It was a typical local derby, end-to-end stuff, a few good saves from both keepers and that’s what it’s all about.

“We certainly upped our game. The players all stepped up to the mark and there were some fantastic performances. Hopefully they’ve learnt their lesson now and fingers crossed we’ve turned a corner.”

He continued: “We knew we’d not performed like we should in the two previous games. Whether it was because it’s local and everyone knows each other I don’t know but they did turn up and hopefully that’s changed things.

“The effort they put in is telling now because we’re getting stronger than the opposition at the end of games.”

Aaron Jeal was at full-stretch to make an early save but YM would soon have the lead when Ryder turned in Frankland’s delivery.

More pressure from the home side almost saw Tony Nwachukwu double their lead but he fired just over.

George Cousins smashed an effort off target while Jack Nourse slid another attempt wide of the post.

Alfold’s pressure finally paid off with Andrade poking in a deserved equaliser two minutes from the break.

Both sides struck the crossbar after half-time but it was the visitors who moved in front on the half hour mark as De Meyer headed in a cross from a tight angle.

It didn’t take long for them to be pegged back however, as Hunt audaciously chipped the fast approaching Correia from 30 yards out.

Things got even better for the home side when Harding played the ball into Daniel who duly headed in to pull YM in front.

On Tuesday evening, Horsham YMCA exited the Sussex Senior Cup at the third round after a 3-0 loss at Bognor Regis Town.

YM travel to two-places-lower Little Common on Saturday, and will be looking to avenge the 4-1 defeat they suffered to the Green Lane Boys on the opening day of the season.

Meanwhile, ‘Fold host in-form, second-placed Peacehaven & Telscombe, a side who have won each of their last ten games in all competitions.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Lovegrove, Gilbert (Donaghey 46), Harding, Gedling, Nwachukwu (Wadhams 79), Dugdale, Ryder, Hunt, Frankland (Daniel 67). Unused: Gibbs, Pavlovic.

Alfold: Correia, Todd (Smith 90), Williams, Nourse (Lemon 90), Poplett, Stafford, K Lucas, Bold, Andrade, Cousins (Cawte 80), De Meyer. Unused: Munday, D Lucas.