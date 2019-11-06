Horsham YMCA ‘getting closer’ after thumping Sussex Senior Cup win

Horsham YMCA manager Pete Buckland believes his side are ‘getting closer’ to their normal style of football after a resounding 4-0 win over Crawley Down Gatwick in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

It was all set to be closely-matched contest, with the sides sitting next to each other in the Southern Combination Premier Division table.

The mid-table teams - Crawley Down in 12th, Horsham YMCA in 13th - have both had mixed form so far this campaign but after a cagey opening 45 minutes, YM excelled after the break, playing some lovely football as they progressed to the next round.

Buckland said: “It was a game of two halves but we are getting closer with every game to our normal slick passing and ball retention.

“Our transition from defence to attack was so much better in the second half and proved to be the difference between the two sides.

“The only downside on the evening was the loss of stalwart defender, Guy Harding, to a back injury.”

In a ‘laboured’ first half, which saw both teams constantly losing possession, Horsham YMCA edged in front before half-time thanks to a well-taken goal from Dan Mobsby.

A much improved second half from the hosts saw a Jack Ryder brace, either side of a Matt Daniel strike, seal a convincing victory for Buckland’s side, who now advance to the third round of Sussex football’s premier cup competition.

YM host Eastbourne United this Saturday (November 9), where they will be hosting a celebration event, marking their 90th anniversary at their Gorings Mead home.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Lovegrove, Evans, Gilbert, Harding (Gibbs 46), Gedling, Nwachukwu, Mobsby (Pearse 76), Ryder, Hunt (Clarke 74), Daniel. Unused: Frankland, Wadhams.