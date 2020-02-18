Horsham YMCA earn late equaliser against league leaders Lancing

Assistant manager Julian Miller admitted he was ‘very proud’ of his side after Horsham YMCA snatched a late equaliser to earn a point against Premier Division leaders Lancing on Saturday.

The hosts were in front after just ten minutes when a mix-up between YM’s Aaron Jeal and Callum Donaghey allowed Ben Connolly to roll a strike into an empty net.

With conditions worsening, and the match heading for a home win, Matt Daniel equalised for the visitors in the 87th minute, prodding a header past Mitch Bromage.

Miller said: “We did really well coming away with a deserved point and I’m pleased that we got the game in because the winds weren’t bad so we got away with it. It was a good performance.

“We made a few changes, went with the gameplan and stuck to it.

“It’s about time we did something like that but I’m very proud of them.

“Our work rate was superb. We controlled them.”

Miller praised the reaction from Jeal and Donaghey after their defensive slip-up led to Lancing’s opening goal.

He said: “Until we got in at half-time, we didn’t know what they’d done because we’re thinking ‘it’s our goal kick, how has that happened’ but they recovered well from it and Aaron made a couple of good saves in the game.

“Him and Callum didn’t blame each other which is a good thing, they just went ‘oh, lets get on with it’ and when Callum’s in that sort of mood, there’s not a lot of better defenders than him.”

Miller was also delighted with how his side brought themselves level. He added: “Our goal was a good one and it’s not bad when you can put your left back up front and let him get the equaliser.

“I know he is a very good left back and I knew they were a very good, attacking side, so it’s pleasing that he’s done his job and then come forward and got the equaliser.”

The wet and windy conditions supplied by Storm Dennis ensured a scrappy game but it took only ten minutes for Lancing to find the breakthrough.

A weak pass from Jeal to Donaghey was easily dispossessed and Connolly finished easily, sweeping into the vacated goal.

An improved second half from YM saw them rewarded with a point when substitute Dan Evans crossed from the left for Daniel to knock a downward header past Bromage with three minutes to go.

YMCA remain in 11th and face another tough test this Saturday when they host second-placed Newhaven.

Miller said: “The thing with us, we have always done better against the better sides.

“When we’re playing sides that are struggling, we tend to just switch off, but we know we can’t when we’re playing the good sides.”

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Frankland (Gedling 85’), Daniel, Donaghey, Gibbs, Hunt (Carden 74’), Nwachukwu (Evans 74’), Dugdale, Ryder, De Meyer, Lemon.

