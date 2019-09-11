Horsham YMCA, Broadbridge Heath and Steyning Town victorious in mid-week fixtures

Tuesday night saw a full round of Premier Division fixtures played, with Broadbridge Heath, Horsham YMCA and Steyning Town all claiming impressive victories.

Broadbridge Heath moved up to third after a 2-1 home win against Hassocks.

Heath's Max Howell opened the scoring with a powerful finish into the bottom corner on 51 minutes before Ben Bacon levelled six minutes later.

But the Bears netted what proved to be the winner on 65 minutes. A great cross from Jamie Robinson found Jamie Taylor who placed the ball home to seal Heath's fourth win in seven league games.

Broadbridge Heath have no fixture this weekend. The Bears host Crawley Down Gatwick in the second round of the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Horsham YMCA shot up to 14th in the table after a convincing 4-1 win at Saltdean United.

YM rained down a blitzkrieg on the Tigers in the opening half-hour. Dean Carden scored from the spot on four minutes before Martin Smith, Tony Nwachukwu and Matt Daniel put the game to bed after just 29 minutes.

Harry Shooman grabbed a consolation for Saltdean on 70 minutes but, in truth, YMCA eased to just their second league win of the season.

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland said: "It's an old football cliche but it was a game of two halves.

"Our first half was close to perfection but our second half was mediocre at best. It's something we will be addressing at training on Thursday.

"But I do believe our jigsaw is slowly coming together. We ticked a lot of boxes and we move forward as a group."

YMCA's next fixture is on Tuesday (7.45pm). The Gorings Mead outfit travel to Steyning Town for a second round Peter Bentley Cup clash.

READ MORE Horsham's FA Cup replay win had Di Paola 'pulling his hair out' | Loxwood punished for 'naivety' after late equaliser denies them first league win | Steyning hope to see Ryan Timms 'back soon' following health 'scare'

Steyning Town extended their unbeaten run to four in all competitions with a 3-1 win at bottom-of-the-table East Preston.

Tiago Andrade headed Town in front five minutes before half-time. The visitors then doubled their advantage on the hour mark after a worldie from Grant Radmore. The forward spotted the EP keeper off his line and pinged a deft 35 yard strike sweetly into the back of the net.

Chris Darwin reduced the arrears five minutes later before another beauty from Radmore sealed the three points.

The striker dispossessed an EP defender before unleashing a 35 yard howitzer that rocketed home to cap a successful night for the Barrowmen.

Steyning Town host Division 1 side Selsey in the second round of the RUR Cup on Saturday.

Loxwood's search for a first league win continues as they threw away a 2-0 lead in their home draw with Horley Town.

Luke Brodie and Vincent Follea put the Magpies in control inside 18 minutes. But Kerry Boylan struck twice on 26 and 39 minutes to restore parity.

Things could have been even worse for Loxwood. Keeper Liam Matthews, once again, was the hero as he kept out a Horley penalty to see the spoils shared.

Loxwood's next fixture isn't until Saturday, September 21 when Alex Walsh's side visit Steyning Town in the league.

Alfold sit sixth after a 2-2 home draw with Crawley Down Gatwick.

Oli Leslie gave the Anvils the lead on 35 minutes before Johden de Meyer equalised on the stroke of half-time. Leslie bagged his, and Crawley Down Gatwick's, second of the game just a minute after the restart. But Kelvin Lucas' goal on 65 minutes saw both teams split the points.

Fold visit Little Common in the Premier Division on Saturday.