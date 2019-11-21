Horsham YMCA boss left 'very aggrieved' after away defeat

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland was left ‘very aggrieved’ by refereeing decisions in their 3-1 defeat at Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Josiah Panton’s free-kick gave the hosts the lead just before the break. Shane Saunders doubled Langney’s advantage on 58 minutes before Jack Ryder pulled a goal back a minute later.

But Panton sealed the win at the death for Wanderers to end YM’s four game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Buckland said: “I still feel very aggrieved about Saturday’s officials.

“At 2-1, Dan Evans scored a perfectly good equaliser, the ref awarded the goal and the linesman stood with his flag up and said he was offside.

“Dan played the ball up to Jack Ryder, Jack took a touch, laid it back to Dan who took off and ran past Jack and the defender and slotted it into the bottom left-hand corner.

“I can only assume he looked up late and thought Dan had gone on to the end of the pass.

“Lo and behold two minutes later, a defender sees Tony Nwachukwu behind him for a clear tap-in, goes to clear it, the ball skims up his leg and he pushes it away with his hand. Absolute stonewall penalty.

“We could have gone from 2-1 down to 3-2 up in the space of three minutes.

“It was just mind-boggling. It changed the game and knocked the stuffing right out of us.”

YM came to Priory Lane in good form having dispatched Eastbourne United 6-1 last weekend but Langney started on the front foot.

It wasn’t until the closing minutes of the half that Wanderers took the lead. An outstanding free-kick from 25 yards out by Panton left YMCA keeper Aaron Jeal rooted to the spot.

Max Hollobone made an immediate impact, winning the ball in the opposition’s half, before setting up Panton, who delivered a lovely cross for Saunders to nod home.

But Langney immediately conceded a YMCA goal, though this time it was in controversial fashion.

Shaun Lee had pulled up with a leg injury and was prone on the floor in the penalty box but, despite the referee looking like he had signalled for the physio to come on, YMCA delivered a short corner into the box.

Langney switched off momentarily, allowing Ryder to finish neatly across the box and, despite Langney’s protests, the goal stood.

Panton had two excellent chances at the other end to score but both times saw his shots go narrowly wide.

However, he finally did get his second and Langney’s third on 90 minutes with a lovely finish in the bottom corner to seal the game.

Ash Wadhams' goal in the third minutes of second half stoppage time secured a last-gasp 3-2 win for Horsham YMCA at Newhaven in the Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Nwachukwu opened the scoring for YM on nine minutes. Haven hit back thanks to Ebou Jallow’s successful spot-kick on the stroke of half-time.

Matt Daniel put the visitors ahead six minutes into the second half but Newhaven pegged YMCA back three minutes later through the prolific Lee Robinson.

The game looked to be heading to a draw until Wadhams struck at the death to send the three points back to West Sussex.

Victory for YM sends them up to ninth in the table.

YM host East Preston on Saturday.