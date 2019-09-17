Horsham told to be wary of lethal Wingate & Finchley attacking trio

Wingate & Finchley have a frontline 'that most teams in the league would want' according to Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola.

The seventh-placed Hornets welcome the Blues to The Camping World Community Stadium this (Tuesday) evening in the BetVictor Premier Division.

Wingate & Finchley sit in 18th, with five points from six games, but Di Paola stressed that his side will have to be wary of their visitor's strike force.

He said: "It'll be a tough challenge. They've got a good pedigree within their side.

"The front three are definitely a handful. In fact they've probably got three number nines that most teams in the league would want.

"They've got a guy called James Ewington. I think he scored the best part of 40 goals for Walton Casuals last year.

"They've got Roman Michael-Percil, who's been around for years, and they've got Marvin Morgan. They're all real handfuls as forwards.

"They're going to be a real threat. They lost on Saturday (4-0 at home to eighth-placed Merstham) so they're going to want to put that right.

"We've got to be bang on it and make sure we're delivering. That's the key for us."

Horsham hope to welcome back two players for the game, but Di Paola confirmed that a Hornets forward 'is still out' through injury.

He added: "I'm hoping we'll have Kieran (Lavery) back. He's got a fitness test before the game.

"Rob O'Toole is still out because of concussion. We've got to do the full period and then it's down to the physio to sign him off.

"I'm hoping Dylan Merchant will be back as well. We're almost at a full compliment."