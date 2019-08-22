Horsham's unbeaten start 'means nothing at this stage'

Dominic Di Paola stressed that Horsham’s unbeaten start to the new BetVictor Premier Division campaign ‘means nothing at this stage’.

The Hornets sit in an impressive seventh-place after three games, recording two draws and a win following promotion last season.

But, despite a very strong start, Di Paola insisted that not much should be read into their opening fixtures.

He said: “I don’t think you’re going to know until six to eight games in. The table means nothing at this stage. Results don’t necessarily mean much.

“Against Bognor we thought we underperformed in the game and yet they’ve gone and thumped someone on Saturday.

“If you look at Carshalton last year they started badly but finished second.

“We’ll know more once we’ve played a load of teams. Once you’ve played ten games you can say, actually this is where we are and this is where we need to improve.”

Although the Hornets boss was quick to temper early expectations, Di Paola has been delighted how everyone within the squad has ‘played their part over the first three games’.

He added: “It has been a pleasing start. Apart from a half against Bognor I’ve been happy with the boys in general.

“If you look over the first three games we’ve used all sorts of different players in different shapes and everyone has bought in to that.

“We’re a squad. We’re not about individuals at Horsham so it’s great that everyone has played their part over the first three games.”

Horsham travel to Tower Hamlets in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday before visiting Lewes in the league on bank holiday Monday.