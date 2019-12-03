Horsham's Senior Cup opponents are 'no clowns' warns Di Paola

Dominic Di Paola stressed Horsham's Sussex Senior Cup third round opponents Littlehampton Town are 'no clowns' ahead of tonight (Tuesday)'s tie at The Sportsfield.

Despite being separated by two divisions and 61 places, the Golds are enjoying a stellar SCFL Division 1 campaign.

Littlehampton sit top of the table after recording an impressive 11 wins from 12 games.

The Marigolds have yet to taste defeat in Division 1 and hold a five point lead over second-placed AFC Varndeanians with two games in hand.

Di Paola praised several individuals at the club, including some former Hornets players, and insisted the tie will not be an 'easy situation'.

The Horsham manager said: "They're a proper team. They're no clowns.

"(George) Gaskin always scores goals, Mitchell Hand is probably one of the best players in that league.

"They've got Alex Duncan, who's played for me over a number of years, and he's a great defender.

"Ash Jones is certainly one of their key players. He captained Horsham to the County League (title in the 2015/16 season) and was a brilliant servant for us.

"They've got Shay Wiggans and he's won the County League, Dan Swain has won the County League a few times.

"They're playing in that league because I think they're a group of mates that want to play together and try and get Littlehampton back up.

"We respect them and we know there's never an easy situation.

"We'll go down there and try and put in a performance and correct a few bits from Saturday."

Kick-off for tonight's Sussex Senior Cup clash is at 7.30pm.

Horsham have also confirmed that their Velocity Trophy round of 32 tie, at home to BetVictor South East outfit Whyteleafe, will take place on Tuesday, December 17.