Horsham's Senior Cup clash at Newhaven not a 'forgone conclusion'

Horsham's rearranged Sussex Senior Cup second round tie at SCFL Premier Division side Newhaven this (Tuesday) evening is not a 'forgone conclusion', according to manager Dominic Di Paola

The original tie was due to be played last Tuesday (November 5) but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Trafalgar Road.

BetVictor Premier Division leaders Horsham and Newhaven are separated by 49 places and two divisions going in to tonight's Senior Cup clash.

But the Hornets manager was wary of the challenge Haven pose.

Newhaven boast the lethal Lee Robinson, who plunder a staggering 45 goals in the league alone last season, and have tasted defeat just once in ten league games.

Di Paola predicted a 'good challenge' from the East Sussex outfit in the third Senior Cup meeting in four years between the two teams.

He said: "They're a good side. They're always there or thereabouts in the County League.

READ MORE 'Excellent' Horsham record comfortable victory to go top | Horsham YMCA thrash in-form Eastbourne United for biggest win in two years | Horsham suffer heavy loss after early Belsize Park onslaught

"They've got a great goalscorer in Lee Robinson.

"We've played twice in the last three years. We know what they're about.

"They're a tight-knit group and a bit like us. They punch a little bit above their weight.

"It's not going to be a foregone conclusion. There's teams in the County League that you'd want to pick and there's other that you wouldn't.

"Newhaven is one of them, especially at their place.

"It's a good challenge but it's another game where we want to do as well as we can in."