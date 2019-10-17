Horsham relishing a 'bit of a breather' after intense fortnight

Dominic Di Paola is looking forward to a ‘little bit of a breather’ thanks to Horsham’s first week without a Tuesday night game in a fortnight.

Games have been coming thick and fast for the Hornets. Di Paola’s side have played five games in two weeks but, to their credit, have taken ten points from a possible 15.

This run has also seen defender Will Miles, midfielder Lea Dawson, and forward Kieran Lavery miss out through injury, while midfielder Charlie Harris and striker Chris Smith have both played while carrying knocks.

But this week, luckily for Horsham, the Hornets do not have a Tuesday evening fixture and can fully prepare for Saturday’s league game at home to Merstham.

Di Paola admitted that their schedule had been ‘quite relentless’ but conceded that every other team in the division would have to deal with this problem.

He said: “The level that we’re at, with work and everything, is quite relentless when it’s Saturday and Tuesday.

“It’s nice (not playing on Tuesday) because it gives us a little bit of a breather. We were running on empty on Saturday.

“Hopefully we can just regroup this week and try to get back on track.

“It’s much needed. I think we go into another Saturday, Tuesday after this week.

“There’s a lot of games and we’re seeing that this year. There’s a lot of intensity.

“Every game is hard and every game is a challenge and Saturday, Tuesdays are really intense.

“It’s the same for every team in the league but it is a challenge to keep your levels really high.”