Horsham penalty woes a '‘frustrating situation’ says Di Paola

Rob O’Toole’s penalty miss in Horsham’s 2-0 win over Haringey Borough on Saturday was described as a ‘frustrating situation’ by manager Dominic Di Paola.

Although, it didn’t impact on the result, the miss was added to an increasingly long list which includes Harry Mills’ failed attempt at Cray Wanderers just a week earlier.

The Hornets have been unable to convert nine out of their last 13 competitive spot-kicks, including five from this season alone.

However, Horsham boss Di Paola is unsure as to why his side’s conversion rate is so poor.

He said: “I don’t know why it is. The one on Saturday was a pretty good save but it’a a combination of things really. Sometimes these things just happen.

“There’s been all sorts of different penalty takers and different types of penalties and it’s just not really gone for us. We have scored a couple in between but it is a frustrating situation because we’ve dropped a few points from it.

“We just have to break the cycle.”

The result against the North London side keeps the Hornets in touch with fellow play-off challengers Cray Wanderers, Hornchurch and Carshalton Athletic, as Di Paola’s side remain just a point outside of the top five.

Speaking on the result, Di Paola said: “I thought we played well. I thought we were in control apart from two five minute funny spells in the first and second half.

“Every team have a spell against you, but in general we controlled it well and could have won by five or six.”

He continued: “Along with the penalty, Will Miles and Brivs (Jack Brivio) missed two almost open goals and then Dylan Merchant’s hit the crossbar near the end, so we could have had some more.

“It was good. I was really pleased with a well-worked win and can’t complain.”