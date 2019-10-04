Horsham must 'be better than they have been' in top-of-the-table clash

Dominic Di Paola has called on Horsham ‘to be better than they have been’ in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at home to BetVictor Premier Division leaders Hornchurch.

The Hornets have recorded four consecutive league victories since their 1-0 home defeat to Folkestone Invicta on August 31.

The winning run has seen Di Paola’s side rise up to second in the table - Horsham’s highest league position in 13 years.

The Hornets sit two points behind leaders Hornchurch. The Urchins have taken 22 points from nine games and are unbeaten at home this season.

Hornchurch themselves are on a four game winning streak in the league. The Urchins have plundered 11 goals during the run and conceded just once.

Di Paola said: “I think we need to be better than we have been over the last two games.

“I didn’t enjoy the Casuals game, I won’t lie, but in general I’ve really enjoyed the games.

“Against Hornchurch we’ll do our best and see where that takes us.

“For them this is another in a string of games where they’re looking to win the league.

“They’re one of the favourites for the title so it’s a test for us in terms of seeing where we are against one of the top teams.”

READ MORE Horsham goalkeeper rejoins Burgess Hill Town | Broadbridge Heath enjoy gr-eight victory in Senior Cup | Steyning Town's sixth consecutive victory 'wasn't one for the purist'

Horsham’s marvellous start to the league campaign has seen them amongst the early pacesetters in the 2019/20 BetVictor Premier Division.

Since promotion via the Bostik South East play-offs last season, the Hornets have tasted defeat just once in the league.

But Di Paola has demanded more from his team ahead of a ‘quite hectic’ October.

He added: “We’ve had a good start and we’re doing OK but I think we can do a lot better.

“We can be more consistent over the course of 90 minutes, we could be a bit smarter in how we do things.

“There’s so many things we can improve on.

“We’ve got this tough run of games now leading up to mid-November. I think we’ve got seven games this month. It’s quite hectic.”

“We’ll know a lot more about the team after this next batch of games.”