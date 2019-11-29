Horsham must be 'at their best' for Margate visit

Horsham will have to be ‘on it and at our best’ according to manager Dominic Di Paola when they entertain Margate at The Camping World Community Stadium this Saturday.

The Hornets have had a fortnight off with last week’s scheduled game away to Kingstonian postponed due to the Ks involvement in the FA Trophy.

Their Kent opponents, meanwhile come off the back of a 2-2 draw at home to Potters Bar Town last weekend, who the Hornets beat two weeks ago with two late goals from Lea Dawson and Lee Harding.

The Gate were one of the pre-season promotion favourites but have struggled to find some consistency, currently sitting 11th with six wins, four draws, and six defeats.

Asked why they have had some inconsistency, Di Paola said: “They’ve got a few young lads and I think you get that with young players.

“They’ve got a very experienced manager in Jay Saunders, who has done it all with Maidstone, and he’s certainly someone who knows how to put a team together at this level. If they get on a run of games they could be right in the mix.”

Di Paola’s BetVictor Premier Division leaders will be hoping to continue their fine form with the Yellows tasting defeat just once in their last 12 league games.

Di Paola said: “We’re aware of what Margate are about and what they bring to the table so we’re going to have to be on it and at our best again.”

The club are hosting the inaugural Horsham FC Darts Championship following the conclusion of the match. Those who want to sign up must do so in person, by 3pm on the day.

