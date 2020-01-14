Horsham manager Di Paola salutes his side's 'patience' in victory

Dominic Di Paola praised Horsham’s ‘patience’ in their 1-0 home win over ten-man Corinthian-Casuals in the BetVictor Premier Division on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, the Hornets took the win after substitute Harry Mills fired home from the penalty spot on 75 minutes following a foul on Rob O’Toole.

Casuals had Coskun Ekim sent off for dissent late in the game.

The victory saw the Hornets cut the gap between them and second-placed Folkestone Invicta to three points. Invicta were held to a 1-1 home draw by mid-table Haringey Borough.

Di Paola said: “Apart from about ten minutes in the second half they didn’t really trouble us.

“They’re a really hard team to play against. We found out when we played up there (the 2-1 victory in October).

“They’re hard to break down and I don’t think many teams have hammered them this season, even though they’ve not had the best of seasons.

“They keep a lot of players behind the ball and it’s quite a tough thing to break down, especially in the first half.

“I spoke to my wingers at half-time and they said they were being doubled up on.

“It just takes a bit of patience. We came out in the second half and we were forcing it a little bit but we calmed back down, we controlled and we probed, and it paid off.

“I was quite happy with the win and it was a good clean sheet. We’ve picked up a lot of good clean sheets this year.”

Horsham travel to third-from-bottom Merstham in the BetVictor Premier Division on Saturday.