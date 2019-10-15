Horsham have no 'dramas or big concerns' after first away loss of the season

There are no ‘dramas or big concerns’ at Horsham following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bishop’s Stortford in the BetVictor Premier Division according to boss Dominic Di Paola.

Charlie Harris and Kieron Pamment both rattled the post before Jordan Chieodzie put the Blues in front with 17 minutes to go.

Substitute William Mycroft-Edwards sealed the three points with five minutes remaining to condemn the Hornets to their first away loss of the season.

Defeat saw Horsham relinquish top spot and drop into third after wins for Folkestone Invicta and Hornchurch.

Di Paola said: “They (Bishop’s Stortford) were the better team and deserved the win. We were just below-par on the day.

“We started the game a bit flat and one-paced and the tempo was never quite there.

“We still caused them problems. We created some chances.

“But I could see it coming on Saturday. I could see that we were a little bit flat and that Bishop’s Stortford could pinch something and that’s what happened.

“They’ve got a new manager, which always helps. The team were looking to impress and looking to get back on track.

“If you’re not 100 percent at your best you can get beaten and I think we saw that on Saturday.

“There certainly aren’t any dramas or big concerns but we just need to have a look this week in training at getting back up to the levels we need to be at.”

The early exchanges saw the Blues’ Shomari Barnwell fire over while Chris Smith’s speculative chip was easily taken by home keeper Frederick Burbidge.

Rob O’Toole spurned a couple of chances before the Blues twice came close to breaking the deadlock.

Barnwell and Mark Haines both saw headers go just wide as Bishop’s Stortford probed for the opening goal.

But Horsham had the best chance to open the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Harris cannoned a fierce shot off the woodwork and could only nod the rebound straight at Burbidge.

The second half began with both goalkeepers pushing away testing free-kicks.

The Hornets managed to clatter the woodwork for a second time. A driven cross by Harvey Sparks was turned against the post by the outstretched Pamment.

And Horsham were left to rue their luck as the hosts took the lead on 73 minutes. A Ryan Charles corner found Chieodozie who nodded home.

Bishop’s Stortford wrapped up the win on 85 minutes. Mycroft-Edwards expertly timed his run to receive a pass from Charles and finish at the far post.

Horsham: Bentley, Mills (Lavery 80), Sparks, Kelly, Shelley, Merchant, O’Toole (Harding 53), Brivio, Smith, Harris, Pamment (Newton 80). Unused: Metcalf, Hayward.