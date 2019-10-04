Horsham goalkeeper rejoins Burgess Hill Town

Horsham goalkeeper Josh James has rejoined Burgess Hill Town just three months after leaving the Hillians for the Hornets.

James played just once for Horsham, in their 1-0 defeat to Dartford in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup on September 21, after missing the opening games because of personal reasons and finding himself behind young George Bentley in the pecking order.

This was James' second spell at the Hornets having previously played for the club at the beginning of the 2017/18 season.

The returning goalkeeper previously spent four seasons at Hill, making 190 appearances in total.

James is available for Burgess Hill Town's trip to Phoenix Sports in the BetVictor South East Division tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm).

