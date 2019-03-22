Horsham Football Club new ground taking shape as latest photos reveal

Horsham Football Club’s new ground is nearing completion as these latest photos show.

Ten years ago the club left its Queen Street facilities and soon it will once again have its own ground, at Hop Oast. There is also a floodlit training pitch as well as an impressive stand and clubhouse. The whole project is due to be ready for the start of the 2019/20 season in August. See also Horsham announce clubhouse contract as ‘final piece of jigsaw’ to deliver ‘finest non-league facility around’

Horsham FC's new training ground.

Horsham FC's new ground 22/03/19.

Horsham FC's new ground 22/03/19.

Horsham FC's new ground 22/03/19.

