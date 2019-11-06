Horsham 'disappointed' by Senior Cup postponement

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola revealed he was ‘disappointed’ by the postponement of Tuesday night’s Sussex Senior Cup second round tie at Newhaven but conceded ‘there’s not much you can do to stop it’.

Heavy rainfall over the weekend severely waterlogged the surface at Haven’s Trafalgar Ground and the pitch ultimately failed an inspection on Tuesday afternoon.

The cup tie has been rearranged for next Tuesday (November 12, 7.45pm).

Horsham are bidding to reach their first Senior Cup final since the 2005/6 campaign - falling to a 3-1 loss against Lewes.

The Hornets are also looking to lift the Senior Cup for the first time since their 2-1 win over Hastings United at Brighton & Hove Albion’s old Goldstone Ground in 1975/76.

Di Paola said : “We’re always disappointed. With the U23s at home it’s a bit awkward for us to train now.

"You just want to play games and the boys just want to play games.

“The ones who were struggling with knocks and just coming back to fitness just want to play games.

READ MORE Storrington manager 'extremely proud' after Senior Cup defeat against Bognor | Horsham 'deserving of the win' after late heroics at Haringey Borough | Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA - picture special

“But it’s one of those things. There’s nothing you can do about it.

“I think we’ve had about six months rain in the last month so there’s not much you can do to stop it. It’s just a shame it’s off.

“Unless you’re struggling because of injuries you always want to play.”

Horsham were part of the draw for the knockout stages of the Velocity Trophy on Monday.

The Hornets were drawn at home for the second round of the competition with the date of the tie to be confirmed.

Horsham will face the winners of Group 10 which includes BetVictor South Central sides South Park, Tooting & Mitcham United, Chertsey Town and Chipstead.