Horsham can't 'go flat' during weekend off

Dominic Di Paola rued Horsham’s lack of action this Saturday as his team are ‘champing at the bit’ to play games.

The Hornets’ scheduled BetVictor Premier Division fixture away to FA Cup giantkillers Kingstonian has been postponed due to the Ks’ FA Trophy clash with AFC Sudbury.

The game has subsequently been rescheduled to Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

The Horsham boss hoped that a free weekend wouldn’t cause the league leaders to ‘go flat’ before an intense, and possibly season-defining, Christmas period.

Di Paola said: “We’d rather play. We’ve got a decent-sized squad so you want games on.

“All the boys are champing at the bit at the moment to play games so you want to play games and have games on.

“But it is the price you pay. We’re not in any of the FA competitions as we went out relatively early.

“For a few boys it might them a bit of a chance to rest up a bit but most players want to play football.

“At the moment we’ve got a squad of boys where everyone is desperate to play.

“Going into the Christmas period we’ve got Littlehampton (in the Senior Cup), Margate, Folkestone, East Thurrock, Worthing, Lewes (all in the league), so there’s another busy period coming up.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re ticking over and we don’t go flat during this little break.”