Horsham boss wins BetVictor Premier Division Manager of the Month award for September

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola. Picture by Steve Robards
Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola. Picture by Steve Robards

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has won the BetVictor Premier Division Manager of the Month award for September.

The Hornets enjoyed a fantastic month. Di Paola's side won all three league games in September, beating Brightlingsea Regent and Cheshunt away from home and Wingate & Finchley at The Camping World Community Stadium.

September also saw the Hornets move up to second in the table - their highest league position in 13 years.

The Green and Yellows have recorded four consecutive league victories since their 1-0 home defeat to Folkestone Invicta on August 31.

The Hornets sit two points behind leaders Hornchurch ahead of Saturday's top-of-the-table clash at The Camping World Community Stadium.

READ MORE Horsham goalkeeper rejoins Burgess Hill Town | Sussex and Horsham starlet called up for England U19 tri-series in West Indies | Cranleigh make it two league wins from two