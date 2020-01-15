Horsham boss says star defender's versatility proves he's an ‘intelligent’ player

Dominic Di Paola insists Harry Mills’ versatility proves he is an ‘intelligent footballer’ after the all-rounder notched his first Horsham goal in a narrow 1-0 win over Corinthian-Casuals in the BetVictor Isthmian Premier Division on Saturday.

Mills’ second-half penalty settled a scrappy encounter, helping the Hornets record their first league double of the season.

Mills was signed in the summer from Southern League outfit Walton Casuals, where he was awarded both the Supporters and Players’ Player of the Year at the end of last season.

He also made 59 appearances for the Surrey side last term – a club record for the number of appearances made in a season by a single player.

Initially brought in as a right-back, Mills quickly became a first-team regular taking on roles across all defensive positions and as a winger on both the left and right flanks.

On Saturday, with the game still goalless, Mills replaced another new signing, Greg Cundle.

He made an instant impact, scoring the winner just three minutes after his introduction.

Horsham manager Di Paola praised the 24-year-old for the impact he’d had on the team.

He said: “He’s been good for us.

“He’s been good in so many positions.

“He’s played all over the pitch for us and that just shows he’s an intelligent footballer.”

Speaking about what Mills’ first goal meant for the club, Di Paola continued: “It is good for him really.

“I don’t mind where the goals come from.

“We have always been a team that have scored from various different positions.

“Fair play to him, it was a well-taken penalty and he got us another three points which keeps us ticking along.”