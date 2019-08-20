Horsham boss praises squad's new-found confidence after Enfield Town win

Dominic Di Paola hailed the growing belief and positive atmosphere within the Horsham camp after their resounding 4-1 victory over Enfield Town in the BetVictor Premier Division on Saturday.

A Chris Smith double and further goals from Charlie Harris and Zack Newton saw the Hornets record their first three points of the season after a commanding display.

Di Paola said: “In the first two games we’ve not played with much belief. Maybe it was because we were massive underdogs (against Enfield) but it was just nice to see them believe that they can compete as this level.

“We might have caught them on a bad day but we were also really good apart from maybe a ten, 15 minute spell after half-time where we lost the plot a little bit.

“It was just nice to see the group coming together a little bit. We’ve had a few new boys and they were all working really hard for each other.

“The ones not starting on Saturday were really supportive of the group and we’ve had that in all our games.

“It’s only one game and it's not going to change our thoughts on how our season is going to go but it’s just nice to get the first win for the club for God knows how many years at this level.

“It gives us a foothold in the league which we have been talking about. Now we’ve got to back that up with performances over the next three or four games and see how we go.”

