Horsham boss praises squad and staff for 'grafting as hard as they can'

Dominic Di Paola hailed Horsham’s first team and backroom staff after the Hornets’ superb opening to the 2019/20 BetVictor Premier Division campaign.

The Camping World Community Stadium outfit top the table with 37 points from 17 games.

And Horsham’s imperious start to the season has been recognised by the Isthmian League.

Di Paola was awarded the BetVictor Premier Division Manager of the Month Award for September after winning all three games that month.

The Hornets were also handed the Premier Division Golden Gloves Award for September after conceding just a solitary league goal.

Di Paola believes it is ‘not a coincidence’ that the hard work in training by his coaching team and players has paid off on the pitch.

The Horsham manager said: “We’ve worked hard as a management team. It’s not a coincidence how hard we work to get success.

“We do work hard and we do a lot of good for the club. That’s why we’ve had decent results because we prepare well.

“We’re grafting as hard as we can to get the club results which are above and beyond where the club is at the moment.

“We’re not an established club yet we continue to get results.

“It is a credit to the first team and the management team.”