Horsham boss looking forward to Sussex derby 'challenge'

Dominic Di Paola revealed he is looking forward to a 'challenge' in tonight's Sussex derby at home to Bognor Regis Town.

The match was originally due to be played last month, but had to be rearranegd to tonight to allow the Rocks to complete their Sussex Senior Cup quarter final against Brighton & Hove Albion after the tie was postponed due to storm damage at Nyewood Lane.

Bognor Regis Town currently reside in ninth, seven points behind Di Paola's side who sit in sixth.

After only picking up a draw at Merstham on Saturday, Bognor currently trail Carshalton Athletic, in the final play-off spot, by 12 points and know a defeat could jeopardise their outside chance of making them.

Meanwhile, Horsham come off the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Potters Bar Town at the weekend.

With both sides holding on to hope that they may reach the play-offs by the season's end, Di Paola admits his players have no excuse not to be up for tonight's game.

He said: "I hope they would be up for it. They normally are, for most games. We're always desperate to do well but I think Bognor will be the same.

"One of us is probably going to get knocked out (of the play-off race) if we're not careful so it's a challenge up against a good side.

"We look forward to it. These are the sorts of games you want to be playing in."

Asked how much the outcome of tonight's game will affect their play-off push, Di Paola commented: "We'll focus on the game tonight and see where we are at the end of this month.

"We'll have to be doubly good to stay in the mix but we'll do our best."

Kick off at The Camping World Community Stadium is at 7.45pm.