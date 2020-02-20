Horsham boss: Lack of pre-season form affecting players performance

Dominic Di Paola admitted it’s never as easy for players to join later on in a season, claiming that some of his signings made during this year’s league campaign have been hampered by an unproductive pre-season.

Forwards Taurean Roberts and Greg Cundle joined in December and January respectively, and, though both have settled in well, have yet to find the prolific scoring form they had shown at previous clubs.

Cundle, in particular, was blighted by injury from the end of last season to the beginning of this one, and Horsham manager Di Paola insists an unprepared pre-season has affected their performances.

He said: “If you don’t have a good pre-season you may as well write the season off and I’m forever making my players know about that.

“You must treat pre-season seriously because once we get into the season proper, we can’t do a lot of work with the players. Pre-season is so massive for football clubs and I’ve always said this.”

Despite scoring on his debut, Cundle went on a six-game goal drought before netting in a 2-0 win over Haringey Borough a fortnight ago; meanwhile, Roberts has failed to net in all 11 appearances.

Di Paola continued: “You look at Greg and Taurean.

“They didn’t have a pre-season, so we’re giving them football to get themselves right.

“It’s so massive that people take pre-season seriously. If you’re a footballer you have to do it even if it’s not enjoyable. If you go and get fit, and then hit pre-season running, your season becomes better.

“Taurean is a difficult one. He’s a fantastic player and an unbelievable talent but before he played for us, he’d only played five games.

“It’s the same with Greg. He’s been out injured, and we’re only really beginning to see a bit from him.”

He added: “Taurean’s a good lad and I just want him to be happy and playing at his best. He gives us no problems, he’s got a good attitude and wants to do well.

“Unfortuantely when players come to you later in the season, then it’s never as easy.

“Football is straightforward. If you get yourself as fit and as sharp as possible, embedded in a team, and then you always have a better season.”